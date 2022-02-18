It has looked touch and go at times, but Team GB will return from the Winter Olympics with at least a couple of silver medals if not more.

While Great Britain’s representatives still haven’t graced the medal table at Beijing 2022, the curlers have ensured that it won’t be a total wipeout. Following an 8-4 win over the USA for the men’s team, setting up a gold medal match on Saturday , the women’s team will also have the chance to win gold following their tense 12-11 semi-final victory against Sweden.

That means that, despite much angst at the prospect of a first Winter Olympics without a podium finish for Team GB since 1992, there will be something for British spectators to stay up for this weekend. Skip Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and reserve Mili Smith will now face Japan on Sunday.

Speaking to the BBC after the win against Sweden, Muirhead said: “I’m pretty speechless right now but what a moment. It sounds amazing to say we’re in an Olympic final.

“It is third time lucky. I’ve lost two semi-finals before and I was desperate for it.

“These moments and opportunities don’t come around very often.

“I’m so proud of these girls. It is such a team game and all week we have dug so deep.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the women’s curling final ahead of Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH TEAM GB V JAPAN IN WOMEN’S CURLING GOLD MEDAL MATCH

The final will begin at 01:05 GMT on Sunday 20 February, with the match taking place at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing.

It will be live on Eurosport and discovery+ with coverage starting at 01:00.

Japan’s team is comprised of skip Satsuki Fujisawa, Chinami Yoshida, Yumi Suzuki, Yurika Yoshida and reserve Kotomi Ishizaki.

Japan upset world champions Switzerland 8-6 in their semi-final, having been beaten 8-4 by the same opponents in their final round-robin game.

