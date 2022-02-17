Great Britain are guaranteed at least a silver medal from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The whole country was able to breathe a huge sigh of relief as Team GB’s men’s curling team overcame the USA in their semi-final match to reach the gold medal decider.

Until now, the Brits have failed to trouble the medal table, with the prospect of returning home from a Winter Games empty-handed for the first time since 1992 looking an increasingly frightening reality with each passing day.

However, Bruce Mouat’s rink came away from a tight match with an 8-4 victory to set up the showdown for gold with Sweden.

How to watch Team GB v Sweden in men’s curling gold medal match

Team GB will face Sweden at 06.00am GMT. Watch all the action on Eurosport 1 and discovery+

The Swedes booked their place in the final following a 5-3 win over Canada.

In contrast to Great Britain, the guaranteed medal they are now playing for will make it at least 16 for the Games – their most successful Winter Olympics haul of all time.

Over the course of their run to the final, the Swedes have so far suffered two defeats in the round robin stage – the first of which actually came against Team GB albeit having already secured qualification.

