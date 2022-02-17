Great Britain's curling skip Bruce Mouat believes his team will be “tough to beat” when taking on USA for a place in the men’s final.

GB have the hammer for the last-four encounter, and that could give them the edge as they look to guarantee at least a silver.

However, GB will be wary that they have already lost to USA at these Games, a 9-7 defeat in their second match at the National Aquatics Centre.

Since then, GB went on a seven-match winning streak, most recently beating Canada in their last group game earlier on Thursday.

"We’re really happy with the performance,” Mouat told BBC Sport.

“It felt like it was a new event compared to yesterday so happy with how we controlled that. Proud of the guys for such a good performance."

Mouat missed out on a mixed curling medal after losing the bronze-medal match, but he is hoping to go one better this afternoon.

When asked about facing USA for a place in the final, he added: "It was a while ago so it's hard to remember the game (the 9-7 loss to USA) but that wasn't our best performance.

“We've been playing really well after that and we came right back and bounced back against the Norwegians and played one of our best games.

"If we go out and play our best game then we'll be tough to beat, we're playing really well and I'm really happy with how we're communicating out there. We will just have to try and replicate what we did out there today."

