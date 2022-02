Curling

'Uh! Huge moment to make that mistake' - A Korea curling gaffe gifts Team GB two points at Beijing 2022 Olympics

'Uh! It's a huge moment to make that mistake' - A Korea curling gaffe gifts Team GB two points during their match at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:00:48, 7 minutes ago