Team GB skip Eve Muirhead has praised the never say die spirit of her curling rink and says the knockout phase suits them after they snuck through to the women’s semi-finals at the Winter Olympics through a win and a tie-break.

Starting the final day of round robin matches with their medal hopes hanging by a thread, they needed to beat the Russian Olympic Committee and hope other results went their way. They achieved the first part of that, winning 9-4 thanks in part to a brilliant ninth end from Muirhead to secure four points.

But with Denmark losing, GB’s only chance of going through was a single combination of results - wins for Switzerland, Canada and Sweden - and even then, it would go down to a tie-breaker few which do not follow curling have ever heard of.

Remarkably, all of those teams did win and GB’s placing in the ‘draw shot challenge’ standings - a mini, two-stone competition before each match - meant they went through to secure a tie with Sweden.

“I knew that our first job was to beat Russia this morning. That was our first priority and that’s what I gave everything to,” said Muirhead.

“It’s very hard to concentrate fully for three hours, however, so I’m not going to lie, I had one eye looking across at the other games. I hope I didn’t show that, but you’re always going to keep an eye on things when you know it’s going to get you into the Olympic semi-final spots.

I wouldn’t put it down to luck, this team has got a lot of resilience. That’s one thing we’ve shown all season.

“I don’t think you can turn your back on this team. We’ve shown a lot of great character, a lot of grit and determination and I think we deserve this spot fully.”

Muirhead is a bronze medallist from Sochi 2014 but four years ago, but she suffered heartbreak by losing to Sweden in the last four before a defeat to Japan in the third place match. The GB skip is desperate to avoid the same fate.

“This is my third semi-final at an Olympic Games, but of course I don’t want it to go the way 2018 went,” said Muirhead.

“That was tough, but I think that as a team, the amount we’ve practised, the amount we’ve trained, the amount we trust each other, the amount we enjoy it, all we can do is go out there and try our best and curl the way we have all week.

“I do think if we carry that on and bring this momentum we definitely won’t be far away.

“I always say that the round-robin is one competition and the play-offs is another, but I would like to think that as a team we are definitely a playoffs team.

“We’ve proven we’re capable of winning that gold medal as a five, with Mili Smith as well, our alternate.”

Sweden went on to win the gold medal after beating GB in the semis in 2018, but that same line-up has already lost to Muirhead’s rink in Beijing. As Scotland, they also defeated the Swedes twice on their way to winning the European Championships at the back end of last year. It has given the British skip confidence that they can continue that winning rum.

“We’ve beaten them the last three times we’ve played them, but who cares about that, it’s tomorrow that really matters,” she said.

“We could have beaten them every single time we played them, but if we lose to them tomorrow it doesn’t matter, does it?

“We’ll go in tomorrow with as much focus as every other game. I know the team will do a fantastic job to get us there.”

