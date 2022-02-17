Great Britain’s curling semi-final triumph over USA threw up something of an unusual moment when American skip John Shuster opted to surrender the chance of a point by deliberately throwing a stone into the barrier.

The incident occurred in the ninth end as they two rinks played out a tense match, with Shuster’s decision opening up a 6-4 lead for the British.

Rather than considered an act of self-sabotage however, the throw was actually a strategic move on the part of the defending champions.

USA were able to keep the Hammer – the last throw of a given end - as a result, meaning they would be the ones throwing last in the final end, potentially giving them an advantage.

“Whoa! Where is he going with this?” cried Richard Vaughan on commentary.

“Well, he’s gambling,” responded David Smith.

“He’s giving it away!” said Vaughan.

“He wants last stone, last end so he’s throwing it into the barrier,” answered Smith.

“That’s amazing. What an amazing decision that is,” Smith continued “He prefers to go into that last end two down rather than all square, which would give the British the final shot.

“This way Shuster has the last shot but he has to score two!”

'Britain are in the Olympic final' - GB men beat USA in 'terrific' curling semi-final

The decision was theoretically made to improve the US chances as the odds of scoring twice with the final shot were now better than if the two sides were level going into the final end and Britain having the hammer.

However, it didn’t quite work out as planned. Despite having the hammer, Shuster failed to knock two yellow stones out of the house and handed Team GB the win.

Great Britain now face Sweden in the final.

