Great Britain were left to rue big errors as they fell to a second defeat from three women's curling matches at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Eve Muirhead's rink lost 9-7 to South Korea after they were made to pay for a loose penultimate end, and they now sit eighth in the overall standings ahead of facing the USA in their fourth match on Wednesday (12:05 GMT).

Starting without the hammer, GB got off to a good start by restricting the Koreans to a scoreless end, but they failed to make the most of the last stone advantage in the second too.

A wayward throw by Muirhead handed their opponents a chance to take three shots, but Kim Eun-jung chipped out her own lead stone and ran out of the house, allowing GB to score an unlikely point to go 1-0 up in the match.

Kim made up for her mistake with a glorious take-out in the third end, missing the British guard by fractions to enable her team to strike back, taking two to go ahead. The hammer was back with GB but Muirhead’s attempt to set up a guard fell short of its target and Korea stole a one to increase their advantage.

A nervy start to the fifth end finally started to go Britain’s way, with Muirhead hitting form with an excellent tap forward of one of her guards, before taking out the final Korean stone to secure two and tie up the match at 3-3 at the halfway point.

Korea began the second half stronger - again putting the pressure on GB by taking a two, after Muirhead was unable to take out a couple of stones. GB were chasing the game again but Muirhead produced a solid final draw to secure one, reducing the deficit to one.

Now the match was into the business end, and Korea had the hammer in the eighth. Muirhead produced a brilliant shot on her penultimate stone, tipping hers into the button tight on a Korean stone and behind a guard. The skip manoeuvred a guard between the hogline and the house, but Kim made a huge mistake when she failed to let go of her final stone when she was supposed to, producing a foul stone, and suddenly Britain had stolen a two to move ahead.

Korea had the hammer and they really put the pressure on. Muirhead over-curled her second-to-last stone and Korea called their timeout to work out a game-plan and it was executed to perfection. Muirhead managed to curl her final stone into the house but it was wide open for a take-out - and Kim took full advantage, securing a big four to move 9-6 ahead heading into the final end.

It left GB needing a three just to force an extra end and after both teams jockeyed for position, Muirhead eventually conceded the game was up to lose 9-7.

