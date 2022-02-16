A tense final round of fixtures awaits in the women’s curling round robin, with Team GB knowing they must beat the Russian Olympic Commitee and hope other results go in their favour if they are to make it through to the medal matches.

A shock 8-4 defeat to China has left Eve Muirhead’s rink at risk of exiting the competition earlier than expected.

The result summed up Britain’s tournament, where they’ve beaten title contenders such as Sweden, but tripped up when facing struggling sides including China and Korea - with the latter result having the potential of returning to haunt them.

Team GB’s fate would have been sealed had fourth placed Canada beaten China, but a remarkable extra end win gave the Chinese a 10-9 victory to keep alive their slim hopes of making it through.

Now, the British team must focus on winning against the ROC, while hoping for defeats for Canada and Korea. If GB were to end up level in the standings with those two nations, it would come down to the head-to-head results from earlier matches between the teams - and Muirhead’s rink lost to both Canada and Korea, so would be out.

In the simplest of terms, here’s what the British quartet need from the final round of fixtures:

Team GB must beat the Russian Olympic Committee

Canada must lose against Denmark

Korea must lose against Sweden

Switzerland and Sweden have already guaranteed their places in the next round.

Speaking to Eurosport, Muirhead said: "We can't concentrate on the other games too much, as much as we want games to go our way."

"At the Olympic Games, anything can happen. People do hope that people win and lose at times to help you, but it's never nice when it's like that. It's always nice to have it in your own hands, but we know that we need to go out and beat Russia tomorrow", she said.

