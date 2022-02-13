Great Britain climbed to joint third in the women’s curling round robin standings with a convincing 7-2 win over strugglers Denmark at the Winter Olympics in Beijing

Eve Muirhead's rink were in control for the entire match and the pressure got to their opponents in the penultimate end, with GB achieving a three stone steal to finish the match early.

Team GB were joint-fifth coming into the game and, with the top four going through, they needed a win to be in with a good chance of progressing.

Following an impressive 10-5 win over the previously unbeaten USA, Muirhead’s quartet had reason to be confident. GB came out strong and made the most of a last stone advantage to go 2-0 up after one end, before the Danes played a tactical blank end in the second.

Some nice hitting from Denmark’s Denise Dupont, sister of skip Madeleine, helped her side half the deficit in the third before GB opted to blank the fourth end.

Britain were limited to one by Denmark in the fifth, when they were hoping to score three, and went into the half-time interval 3-1 ahead.

Some brave calls from the Danes had kept them well in the game and the statistics showed they were not far off going to-to-toe with Muirhead’s team, hardly behind on take-outs and draws.

Denmark’s pressure started to pay off as they grabbed one back in the sixth but the Brits were happy to blank the seventh and maintain their lead – a similar tactic to the one employed by the men’s team when they beat China 7-6 earlier in the day.

A tactical battle in the eighth end, which saw both teams call for time-outs, ended with one point for GB as they took a 4-2 lead into the penultimate end.

The hammer was with Denmark and as the end approached its final stages, Britain had three stones inside the house with one also lurking on the outer edge.

Muirhead threw a guard, leaving the Danes with a tricky shot to rescue anything from the end. They took an age to decide what the approach should be and it was to no avail, with Dupont overthrowing to secure a three stone steal for GB - leading to handshakes between the rinks as Muirhead secured a 7-2 win.

GB are next in action against Canada tomorrow.

