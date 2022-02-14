Team GB look to be on the verge of securing a place in the men's curling semi-finals at the Winter Olympics after beating Switzerland 6-5 in a tense match in Beijing.

Bruce Mouat's rink have five wins from six and sit second in the standings behind unbeaten leaders Sweden, who they play on Tuesday.

It was an extremely tight start to the match, with Mouat unable to take advantage of having the hammer in the opening end, instead having to use his last stone to clear the Swiss from the house.

GB began the second end with the last stone as well and this time they were able to get on the scoreboard, as Mouat produced an expert shot to knock the red stone off the button, before the yellow settled to secure one.

Switzerland hit back in the third when skip Benoit Schwarz was left with an open house to aim at, settling his final stone right on the button.

The lead was re-established in the fourth thanks to a brilliant penultimate throw from Mouat, who manoeuvred a shot which curled past a loaded sheet to take out a Swiss stone, giving GB a great chance of securing two. Schwarz could see no way to remove that stone and Mouat was able to land another on the button to move his team 3-1 up.

Switzerland had the hammer again in the fifth end but GB did well again to restrict their opponents to one, meaning they would take a 3-2 lead into the second half.

Mouat made his first big mistake of the match with his final shot in the sixth, hitting a guard far too hard and failing to land his stone in the house, meaning Switzerland secured a steal to level the match.

It was getting tight as the match was approaching its climax, and once again GB were restricted to one with the last stone in the seventh, but edged ahead 4-3.

The eighth end was the tightest of the match so far as the rinks jostled for position, and Britain called a timeout late with two stones to play, calling down head coach and Sochi 2014 silver medallist David Murdoch.

It seemed to do the job, with Mouat playing an excellent final shot to clear the red stones from danger. Schwarz threw hard for his final stone and cleared one GB rock from the house, but it was not enough to stop Britain from achieving a steal to move 5-3 ahead with two to play.

GB made a huge error in the ninth end, when Grant Hardie failed his attempt to make a clearance in the house, knocking a red guard instead, and Mouat then failed with a double take-out. The pressure was getting to Switzerland too, with Schwarz throwing too light with his penultimate shot, meaning they were only on course for one.

But Mouat again threw a poor shot for a relatively easy clearance, instead knocking the Swiss closer to the button, giving their rivals a big chance to get back into the match. This time, Schwarz held his nerve to get two - almost getting a three - meaning it was all square going into the final end.

Crucially, GB would have the last stone and Schwarz put the pressure with a superb final shot, drawing onto the button, meaning Mouat would have to secure a take-out to win the match. He threw hard to secure a one, giving Britain a tense 6-5 victory.

