Great Britain have jumped two places up the women’s curling standings in Beijing after the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Canada both lost their round robin matches.

GB sat in eighth out of the ten teams after their 9-7 loss to South Korea on Friday but other results from Saturday’s games have seen them rise to joint-sixth.

Ad

Olympic champions Sweden came back from their poor performance against GB, where they were thrashed 8-2 , to edge former Olympic champions Canada 7-6.

Beijing 2022 Team Muirhead seal curling spot at Beijing 2022 for Team GB 16/12/2021 AT 17:59

It means Canada drop to level with GB in the round robin standings, as do Denmark following their 8-7 loss to Japan.

South Korea beat ROC 9-5, which means the Koreans go to two wins.

Switzerland and the USA remain top, neither of them having taken part in Saturday morning’s fixtures.

GB will take on the USA, world championship bronze medallists, at 12:05 GMT, where skip Eve Muirhead and GB will hope to improve on their one-win-two-loss record.

There is still a long way to go in the round robin stages, however, so the British quartet will not be panicking just yet.

---

Watch every event live from Beijing 2022 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+.

PyeongChang Eve Muirhead 27/10/2017 AT 10:12