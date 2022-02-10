Great Britain got off to a winning start in the men’s curling with a 7-5 win over a battling Italy in Beijing.

Following a 9-3 defeat by Sweden in the mixed doubles bronze medal match for Bruce Mouat, the Scot returned to the ice as men’s team skip with added incentive to start the round robin stage strongly.

The GB women’s team had just lost their opening match to Switzerland too, meaning all eyes were on Mouat’s men to restore some optimism.

Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, and Hammy McMillan completed the quartet, who went into this match as world silver medallists, ranked No. 1 in the world and one of the favourites to win gold at the 2022 Games.

Italy are not expected to medal, but then neither were their mixed doubles team, who won all their games on the way to winning gold.

The Italian quartet, not to be underestimated, started strongly against the Brits, taking two from the first end.

Mouat showed his quality in the second end with a perfectly weighted penultimate throw that left GB’s key stone protected and Italy’s lead was cut to 2-1 going into the third end.

But Italy, looking incredibly relaxed as they smiled and joked with one another between throws, restored their two-point lead after three ends.

Mouat again produced an exceptional throw in the fourth to tap out an Italian stone and bring GB level at 3-3 with the help of some excellent communication down the ice from the Brits.

The GB skip was producing moments of quality from the off that he seldom managed throughout his mixed doubles run with Jennifer Dodds.

Italy held off mounting pressure from GB and kept hold of the hammer to start the second half of the game after the fifth end finished blank.

Italy skip Joel Retornaz threw the final stone of the sixth end, which was given to Sebastiano Arman and Amos Mosaner to confidently sweep and guide to the rings for a single point and a 4-3 lead over GB.

Then Mouat delivered once again when needed: a nicely weighted throw for Lammie to scrub, with his skip shouting, “Hard, Lammie!” as the red stone knocked the Italians’ yellow out of range.

That meant GB took the lead for the first time in the match at 5-4 and they settled into a rhythm from there onwards, consistently landing accurate and precise hits.

Retornaz took aim at a red stone with his last throw of the eighth end for Arman to guide the along the ice, but the angle was off and the Italians’ stone rebounded out of range to give GB a 6-4 lead.

Retornaz’s pinpoint accurate throw penetrated a protective wall of red stones to get one back for Italy as the 10th end loomed.

A fantastic sweep on GB’s final throw of the game – delivered superbly by Mouat once again – gave the Brits one from the final end to seal a 7-5 victory.

GB's one point stolen to Italy's none really swung the game in the Brits' favour late on, with both sides otherwise well matched on both draws and take-outs.

