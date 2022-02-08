Team GB curlers Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds have promised to pick themselves up and go again in the men’s and women’s team competitions, after missing out on Winter Olympic bronze in the mixed doubles.

The world champions were thrashed 9-3 by Sweden , who won with two ends to spare. The damage was done in the second and third ends, which their opponents took by four and three stones respectively.

Mouat will try to rebound when he skips the men’s team - the world silver medallists, while Dodds joins her European Championship winner women’s team, which again has Eve Muirhead at the helm.

"It's pretty raw. We're obviously very gutted. We've put in a lot of effort in the last two months to get to this point,” said Mouat.

"We're gutted to leave this tournament without a medal because we felt we were in the form to win one."

"We did everything we wanted to park it and reset. That loss last night was going to be hard,” said Dodds, referring to the semi-final defeat to Norway - which they had led at the halfway point, before a wayward sixth end.

"This morning we both felt pretty good and we knew a medal was still up for grabs. We wouldn't have changed anything we did over the last 12 hours or so.

"We tried to bounce back as hard as we could but unfortunately today wasn't our day."

Mouat and his men’s team begin their campaign against Italy on Thursday (0605 GMT), and he has promised to come out firing.

"We have trained unbelievably hard for this moment,” he said.

I don't want to let my team down by feeling sorry for myself that one event hasn't gone right for us. Both of us are going to turn it round and we're both going to play amazing next week.

"We can't thank everyone enough for the support they've given us this week but we are really very sorry we haven't been able to get that medal for Team GB."

The women’s team play twice on Thursday, against Switzerland (0105 GMT) and Sweden (1205 GMT).

