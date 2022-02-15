Team GB remain in second place in the curling table after the ninth men’s curling session at the National Aquatics Centre this morning.

All teams surrounding Great Britain in the top four - who qualify for the semi-finals - won their matches, including Sweden, Canada, USA and fifth-place Norway.

Ad

Already qualified Sweden continued their unbeaten run, seeing off Denmark 8-3 to make it seven wins out of seven.

Beijing 2022 'Taste of defeat' - Team GB's women come up short against Canada in curling clash 13 HOURS AGO

After a pointless opening end, Sweden took a 1-0 lead in the second, the first of four consecutive one-point ends that were shared back and forth between the teams, going into the break at 2-2.

Sweden came out of the blocks impressively in the sixth end and posted three points on the board to take the lead which proved to be a decisive end, as Denmark could only manage one more point which came in the seventh, before the leaders finished the Danes off in the eighth and ninth ends scoring two points and one point respectively.

Norway recorded a statement win to keep within touching distance of the semi-final places, and with a 12-5 win over the Russian Olympic Committee, the pair now share fifth place.

The majority of damage in the first and fourth ends, as Norway accumulated seven points broken down by three in the first, and four in the fourth. ROC tried to find a way back, but Norway kept managing to steal points to top up their score and keep their opponents at bay.

USA managed to beat Switzerland to retain fourth place. In a tightly contested battle, USA won 7-4 with no end offering more than two points for either team. Switzerland led 1-0 before going into the break 3-2 down, and the Americans’ quality proved to be conclusive with a 2-0 advantage in the seventh, finished off with two one-pointers to claim the win in the ninth.

The match between Canada and Beijing 2022 host’s China went down to the wire. After nine ends the match was 9-8 in Canada’s favour, and they held their nerve to steal a point in the final end against the hammer to cling on to third place in the standings.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Team GB’s semi-final hopes in the balance after Canada defeat in women's curling 14 HOURS AGO