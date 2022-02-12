In a tournament that features possibly the most expensive display of sporting equipment in the world, with meticulously designed skis and bobsleighs that cost five-figure sums, viewers might notice one American curler appears to have rocked up in some rainbow-patterned skateboarding trainers.

Matt Hamilton’s vibrant Nikes, contrasting against the plain black footwear of almost every other curler in Beijing, are customised for his sport with a gripper attached to one sole and a slider on the other.

They are purchased from the collection of skateboarding champion Paul Rodriguez.

“I just thought, ‘they’re sweet,’” said Hamilton before the Americans’ round robin opener against the Russian Olympic Committee.

“Here we are with some wild shoes.”

The 32-year-old stands out among his mild-mannered, short-back-and-sides teammates and opponents in Beijing with his thick moustache, shoulder-length rockstar hairdo and tattoo sleeve.

He has gained notoriety in his home country following his appearance in the NBC documentary "American Rockstars" which follows the curling team of four Midwesterners who won gold in Pyeongchang.

With a colourful personality to match his look, Hamilton helped the USA’s 2018 team power through five elimination matches to claim gold.

Matt Hamilton of Team United States walks along the sheet against Team Sweden during the Men's Round Robin Session on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Image credit: Getty Images

The United States are well in with a chance of defending their title in Beijing, led by skip John Shuster.

The only thing shinier than the gold medals round the Americans’ necks as they stand on the podium in Beijing would be the shoes on Matt Hamilton’s feet.

