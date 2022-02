Curling

Winter Olympics 2022 - ‘What a day for Eve Muirhead!’ – Team GB seal gold with ‘sensational’ performance

Eve Muirhead's outstanding women's rink followed the achievement of Rhona Martin's British team at Salt Lake City in 2002, dominating Japan in a final thrashing in which there rarely seemed doubt of who would be standing atop the podium

00:01:45, 4 hours ago