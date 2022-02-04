Eve Muirhead has been described as a “trailblazer” by her curling team-mates, ahead of the Sochi 2014 bronze medallist performing the honour of being Team GB’s joint flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

The women’s skip will carry the union flag into Beijing’s Bird’s Nest stadium alongside Britain’s first Alpine skiing World Cup winner Dave Ryding. Both athletes are competing in their fourth Games and are two of the most experienced members of Team GB.

Muirhead is arguably the face of Team GB’s Winter Olympic contingent, having driven interest in her sport since she made her Games debut in Vancouver at the age of 18.

Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds, who will not be at the opening ceremony as they are already four games into their mixed doubles campaign, have credited their team-mate for raising the profile of curling.

"She's inspired a lot of people back home and me watching her back in 2010 when she was so young, it inspired me to step up into the men's game and hopefully do something similar to her,” said Mouat, who is also a medal favourite in the men’s competition.

I'm absolutely buzzing for her and I really hope she takes in the moment and really soaks it up.

"Unfortunately we won't be there tonight, but we will definitely be watching her on TV and we are going to dress up in our opening ceremony stuff, so check our Instagram!"

Dodds competes under Muirhead for the women’s team, who will begin their campaign against Switzerland on Thursday.

"It's obviously a great honour for Eve, it marks her dedication and the hard work she has put in.

"She has really been a trailblazer for British curling over the past couple of years and I'm so happy to see her get this really special moment because not many people get to be a flag bearer at the Olympics."

The opening ceremony begins at 1200 GMT, live on Eurosport and discovery+.

