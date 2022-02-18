There could be a second guaranteed Team GB curling medal if the women’s team can beat Sweden for the second time at the Winter Olympics.

GB face the Swedes in the semi-final at the National Aquatics Centre on Friday afternoon (UK time) as they aim to replicate the GB men’s team and progress to the final, securing at least a silver medal.

Speaking after Team GB's game with ROC that confirmed their place in the semi-final in thrilling fashion, team skip Eve Muirhead praised GB for their "resilience".

"That's one thing we've shown all season. We've come from a squad of nine people to a team that have won the Europeans, qualified for the Olympic Games and now have a semi-final spot. I don't think you can turn your back on this team.

We've shown a lot of character, a lot of grit and determination and we fully deserve the spot.

In this preview, you can find out about Team GB’s form going into the game, what time the semi-final gets under way and how you can watch it.

ROUND ROBIN RESULTS

GB finished third in the round robin standings, one place below runner-up Sweden, despite beating them 8-2 when the two met on the sheet.

Sweden won seven of their nine games, whilst GB lost four, winning their remaining five.

Team GB - results

Great Britain 5-6 Switzerland

5-6 Switzerland Sweden 2-8 Great Britain

Republic of Korea 9-7 Great Britain

Great Britain 10-5 USA

10-5 USA Denmark 2-7 Great Britain

Great Britain 3-7 Canada

3-7 Canada Great Britain 10-4 Japan

10-4 Japan China 8-4 Great Britain

ROC 4-9 Great Britain

TEAM GB WOMEN’S CURLING: PAST OLYMPIC RESULTS

The last time GB managed a podium finish in women’s curling was in 2014 during the Sochi Games in Russia. It’s only the second time they’ve claimed a medal, to go with their gold they won in Salt Lake City 20 years ago.

If they beat Sweden they will proceed to the semi-final, which means they will be guaranteed at least a silver medal - a medal they’ve never currently won.

Last time out at Pyeongchang 2018 they lost in the semi-finals and finished fourth overall, two decades on after suffering defeat at the same stage at Nagano in 1998.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match will be played out on Friday February 18 at the National Aquatics Centre.

Women’s curling semi-final - Sweden v Great Britain

Friday, February 18: 12:05 GMT

If they progress they will play in the final on Sunday at 12:05 GMT, but if they lose to Sweden, they will play for bronze on Saturday at 01:05 GMT.

HOW CAN I WATCH ON TV?

