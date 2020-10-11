Eve Muirhead has set her sights on adding another Olympic medal to her resume after being recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The GB and Scotland skip has a combined 12 World Championship and European Championship medals to her name and she became the youngest ever skip, male or female, to win an Olympic medal when GB claimed bronze at Sochi 2014.

Curling Fuglsang powers away from Landa to win opening stage 19/02/2020 AT 15:48

With all this success behind her the 30-year-old has now been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to curling.

And it is this most recent piece of recognition, as well as the bitter memories of narrowly missing out on bronze at Pyeongchang two years ago, that is spurring her on to Beijing 2022.

"My phone hasnâ€™t stopped â€“ it has been unbelievable actually," Muirhead said.

"I am absolutely delighted. It has been a very hard secret to keep â€“ not being allowed to tell anyone and now that it is finally out there in the public itâ€™s very pleasing to know that so many people have reached out to me to congratulate me and its shows how much this means.

"Curling to me is something to me that I actually love doing and it's great that what I do is having an impact on others as well.

"Of course when I finish curling I want to be able to keep the sport of curling in Scotland going and I want there to be as many medals in the future, but for me this is motivating me hugely for Beijing. I do feel like as a team we are due a win or a big reward.

"The last few years we have put in a lot of effort and especially during these tough times of Covid and lockdown it has been very nice to take a step back, re-focus and then have the foot on the gas over recent months, which I do think will benefit us as a team, but during these tough times this has been great news to have received."

Sportsbeat 2020

Curling Hosts Sweden win both European Curling titles 23/11/2019 AT 18:29