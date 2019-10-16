Canada and Denmark advance at Mixed Curling Worlds

Canada routed World Championship debutants Nigeria 15-1 to guarantee their progress from Group A, while Denmark overcame Croatia 12-3 to do likewise in Group B.

And despite already having sealed their place in the next phase, Canadian skip Colin Kurz insists his rink won't be taking their foot off the gas for the remainder of the group phase.

"Placement in an event like this is a pretty big deal," said Kurz. "We still have to play a really good Estonia team, so we're hoping to come out the gate strong and play a really good full game.

"Hopefully we'll get a win there, then another win against Kosovo. We don't want to take any games off, we want to keep learning from every shot we can."

Germany look primed to join Canada in advancing from Group A after they defeated Estonia 6-4 while Belarus and Slovakia's hopes are also still alive after beating Kosovo 11-1 and Hong Kong 6-5 respectively.

Czech Republic and Norway look most likely to join Denmark as Group B qualifiers as the former beat Wales 8-3, while the latter hammered Andorra 15-0 and both have five wins from six games.

Poland are one win further back in that group after thrashing New Zealand 12-1, Italy improved their own qualification chances from Group D by hammering winless Luxembourg 14-1 and Switzerland are nicely placed with a 5-1 record after downing Austria 7-2.

