Canada defeated Scotland to claim World Mixed Curling Championship gold in Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

Scotland reached the final on Saturday morning, edging past Sweden in another nail-biting test.

With the score 5-5 after eight ends, one score in the extra end sealed a place in the final for Scotland, with skip Cameron Bryce, Robyn Munro, Scott Hyslop and Lisa Davie in with a chance of becoming world champions on home ice in Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, Canada's victory was much more comprehensive as they comfortably defeated Switzerland with two ends to spare.

Having scored five in the sixth end to move into a 9-4 lead, the Canadian quartet of Jean-Michel Menard, Marie-France Larouche, Ian Belleau and Annie Lemay moved into the final with their Swiss opponents conceding early.

The final was hotly contested early on, with the score 4-4 after the opening four ends.

However, one score in each of the next three ends saw the Canadians move to a 7-4 lead with just one end left to play, and Scotland conceded to hand the title to their opponents.

In the third-place playoff, Switzerland defeated Sweden 6-4 to seal a spot on the podium.

