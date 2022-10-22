Canada defeated Scotland to claim World Mixed Curling Championship gold in Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

Scotland reached the final on Saturday morning, edging past Sweden in another nail-biting test.

Ad

With the score 5-5 after eight ends, one score in the extra end sealed a place in the final for Scotland, with skip Cameron Bryce, Robyn Munro, Scott Hyslop and Lisa Davie in with a chance of becoming world champions on home ice in Aberdeen.

Curling Miura leads at ISU Grand Prix Skate America 5 HOURS AGO

Meanwhile, Canada's victory was much more comprehensive as they comfortably defeated Switzerland with two ends to spare.

Having scored five in the sixth end to move into a 9-4 lead, the Canadian quartet of Jean-Michel Menard, Marie-France Larouche, Ian Belleau and Annie Lemay moved into the final with their Swiss opponents conceding early.

The final was hotly contested early on, with the score 4-4 after the opening four ends.

However, one score in each of the next three ends saw the Canadians move to a 7-4 lead with just one end left to play, and Scotland conceded to hand the title to their opponents.

In the third-place playoff, Switzerland defeated Sweden 6-4 to seal a spot on the podium.

Sportsbeat 2022

Curling Scotland battle into Mixed Curling Championships last eight YESTERDAY AT 13:36