Canada clinch play-off spot on thrilling Thursday at World Curling Championship

Brad Gushue's resilient Canadian rink bounced back from a morning setback to thump Korea 10-2 and book their place in the knockout stages of the World Curling Championship in Las Vegas.

The Canadians slumped to a 10-6 defeat against hosts USA on Thursday morning but returned to winning ways by grabbing their eighth victory to remain at the top of the group standings after ten matches.

Gushue's team are level on wins at the summit with Olympic champions Sweden, who toppled Scotland and USA on Thursday to also secure progression to the weekend finale.

Gushue, whose team take on Scotland and Denmark to round off their group campaign on Friday, said: "I would have loved to have a couple more of these [type of wins] throughout the week.

"It's been kind of a grinding sort of week – but we're building some momentum and a comfort level out here.

"The ice has been different - fingers crossed it stays the way it was tonight. That was probably the best for us.

"Hopefully, it's somewhere in that ballpark tomorrow and you can build more confidence."

Elsewhere on the penultimate day of group action in Nevada, the battle to clinch a top six place is hotting up as Italy, Scotland, Switzerland and USA all sit on six wins from ten games.

The table's top two advance directly to the semi-finals while teams who finish third to sixth duel it out in qualification games to also book their place in the last four.

The Italians currently sit third after beating Czech Republic on Thursday night, while Scotland are still fourth despite suffering defeats against Sweden and the Netherlands.

Switzerland and USA are poised just behind while further down the table, Germany, Korea and Norway have all racked up five wins and look well-placed to mount a challenge heading into the final day of action.

Korea and Germany play each other while elsewhere, Norway face Italy and Switzerland take on both Germany and Scotland as the race for the semi-final places reaches a heart-thumping climax in the desert.

