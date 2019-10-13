Canada continue charge on day two at Mixed Curling Worlds

Skip Colin Kurz and his side moved to the top of group A as its only unbeaten side, opening the scoring with a single point in the first end and then stealing single points in the next three ends on the way to the win.

Elsewhere in the day two's second session, Hungary also maintained their 100 percent start with a 9-4 victory over Kazakhstan, and Kosovo got off the mark with a comfortable 9-3 win over World Mixed debutants Nigeria.

Having lost their opener to Canada, Germany thrashed Slovakia 10-3 in six ends to get their campaign back on track, and skip Andy Kapp was pleased with his side's response.

He said: "We had a bit of a slow start to the competition, but we came back well and we're pretty satisfied. Now we just need to keep that momentum going."

Australia came from 5-1 behind at the fourth end break to beat Latvia 7-5, while Hong Kong defeated Estonia 6-4.

In the day's earlier session, Eva Miklikova's Czech Republic thrashed Andorra 11-1 to record successive victories, while that feat was matched by Norway who overcame New Zealand 10-5.

New Zealand had come back from 5-0 down to even the scores going into the break, but - led by Ingvild Skaga - Norway bounced back in the fifth end with three points, and they stole single points in the sixth and seventh before their opponents conceded.

Spain also kept their winning run intact with a 5-3 triumph over Sweden adding to their earlier win over the USA, and skip Sergio Vez spoke of his delight at his team's start to the competition.

He said: "We've played strongly- as we did last year - and we've taken our chances well.

"We knew we had two of the toughest teams in our group at the start and I'm really pleased with our performance."

In response to their defeat to the Spaniards, Hunter Clawson's USA convincingly beat Brazil 12-2, stealing 10 points over the first four ends.

Meanwhile, Denmark and Wales both got their first wins, with 8-5 and 8-6 wins over Poland and Croatia respectively.

Sportsbeat 2019