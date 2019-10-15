Canada continue success at Mixed Curling Worlds

The defending championships beat Slovakia 7-4 in their only match of the day on Monday evening to keep their spot as pacesetters in Group A.

Canada captain Colin Kurz admitted that even though they are on a winning streak, his team are always learning more to help them in the later stages of the competition.

"I think we played well today. It was one of those games where we just keep learning more," he said.

"More about the ice, more about each other, our tendencies and the way we throw.

"No matter the score, who has control of the game, you're always trying to learn more so that later in the event you can do better."

It was an exciting evening in Group A, with Estonia thrashing Kosovo 18-1, Hong Kong defeating Nigeria 12-0 and Germany beating Belarus 8-0.

Elsewhere in Group B, Denmark beat Andorra 6-1, Norway thrashed Croatia 16-0, Czech Republic lost to Poland 6-3 and Wales edged New Zealand 5-4.

Meanwhile in Group C, Kazakhstan defeated Brazil 10-2, United States ran out 7-4 winners over Hungary, Spain beat Australia 7-2 and Sweden dominated Latvia 9-2.

Sportsbeat 2019