Hosts Canada blew away reigning Olympic champions United States with a crushing 10-1 win in the opening session of day four at the World Men's Curling Championship.

A 6-4 defeat to Switzerland is so far the only blemish on an otherwise perfect campaign for Brendan Bottcher's team in Calgary, and they signalled their intentions from the off by racing into a 10-0 lead by the conclusion of the fifth end.

John Shuster's USA got themselves on the board in the sixth but it proved too little too late as they fell to their second defeat of the competition, having beaten the Swiss last time out.

Russia followed in the footsteps of Canada by claiming their fifth win from six Championship contests by overcoming Japan 10-5.

An incredible shot with Japan's last stone of the fifth end helped Yuta Matsumura's men close the gap to 5-4, but the Russians finished off with a double take-out for a score of three in the eighth to seal victory.

Elsewhere, defending champions Sweden edged Scotland 6-5, and China got off the mark with their first win, seeing off Denmark by the same scoreline.

