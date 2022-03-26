Cory Christensen believes momentum is on USA's side as they finished the round-robin stage of the World Women's Curling Championship with a 9-5 win over Denmark in Canada.
The United States picked up their eighth win of the tournament to set up a qualification game with fourth-placed Sweden to decide who reaches the final four.
And Christensen said: "Our goal was to come out and have a good game to get some momentum going into the play-offs. We feel really good about how we're playing."
The evening session - the last round-robin session - also saw unbeaten Switzerland defeat Germany 7-6 to go straight through to the semi-finals in top spot with 12 wins.
Meanwhile, Korea defeated Turkey 10-2 to secure their semi-final berth despite Canada also running out 9-6 winners over Czech Republic as they shared second place with Sweden.
With all three teams finishing with nine wins and three losses, second place - and the direct route to the other semi-final - was given to Korea due to their superior draw shot challenge record.
Having narrowly missed out on second place and that automatic semi-final berth, Canada will instead face sixth-placed Denmark in the other play-off game.
