Curling

Curling European Championship: 'What a way to finish!' - Denmark power past Germany and into the semi-finals

Watch the end to Denmark's clash with Germany in the European Curling Championships. The Danes put in an extremely impressive performance as they secured a big win 12-3 and in doing so secured their place in the semi-finals. They will face Scotland on Thursday evening.

00:03:24, 38 minutes ago