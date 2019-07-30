Spaces were hotly contested for the tournament which serves as the qualifier for the 2020 World Curling Championships in Canada; where there are Olympic qualifying points available for Beijing 2022.

And Muirhead, 29 – who won 2011 and 2017 European gold – has been chosen to lead her team in Sweden ahead of two other outfits based on selection criteria.

Factors such as World Curling Tour rankings, results at major championships and records against likely European Championships opponents were all considered in the process.

But although the women's team has been announced, three men's sides – all of which are currently in the world's top 20 - must contest a play-off at Perth's Dewars Centre in October.

Reigning European champions Team Mouat, 2018 Olympians Team Glen Muirhead, and last year's Grand Slam winners Team Paterson will take part in a double round robin, before a best of three final will determine who will make the plane.