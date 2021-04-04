Norway moved to the top of the standings after day two of the World Men's Curling Championship in Calgary, Canada.

Norway first beat South Korea 9-2 in the afternoon before cruising past China 9-5 in the evening to take top spot.

It was Jeong Yeong-seok's rink who were again condemned to defeat in session six.

Scotland's encouraging form continued with a third straight victory. A five-point score in the eighth end capped a professional performance in an 11-4 win.

"We dropped the two in the first end and then came back solid with the three in the second and managed to double it again in the fourth end so after that point we felt in control," said Scottish skip Bruce Mouat.

Canada, Russia and Switzerland are the other unbeaten sides behind Norway, with three wins apiece.

Russia saw off China 10-6 in the afternoon session while Switzerland made it two wins on the day as they beat Japan 8-5 in the evening.

Elsewhere on the day, United States beat Germany 7-5, defending champions Sweden edged past Italy 7-6 and Denmark thumped the Netherlands 14-5.

