Scotland triumphed over Mikkel Krause’s Denmark 7-2 after scoring three in the sixth and eighth ends.

“Our objective was to come here and win, but over the course of the week we came up against some very good opposition and when you lose a semi-final all you can do is pick yourselves up and aim to get that medal,” Paterson said, per teamgb.com.

“It was important for us. It was our first medal as a team and my first as skip and it was a nice way to finish the week.

“As a new team we have shown that we can compete against the best in the world.

“Our goals are set high for the future and we prepared as best we could and in the vast majority of games we prepared very well, but at times we got punished for small mistakes.

“We were a bit unlucky at times, but we got lucky to qualify for the play-offs and we’re happy with where we’re at and what we’ve achieved.

“Overall I’m very proud of what the team has achieved this week. We’re happy to get a medal at our first championships together, but we see this very much as a stepping stone onto bigger and better things.”

Team Muirhead hold nerve to knock out world champions Switzerland, set up Sweden clash

Team Muirhead held their nerve on Friday afternoon to beat world champions Switzerland 3-2 in the semi-finals of the European Curling Championships.

The game between Scotland and Switzerland was extremely tight with both teams feeling each other out and preferring to remain cagey in order not to make mistakes.

The Swiss took the lead in the second end with Scotland levelling things in the fourth.

The following three ends went scoreless before Scotland went ahead in the eighth. However Switzerland kept cool and pulled back level in the final end to force a deciding eleventh.

Even then it remained a nervy affair with both teams playing safe and trying to force the other into mistake.

Eventually Scotland found the gap and Eve Muirhead sent her team into the final.

There they will face Olympic and defending European champions Sweden led by Anna Hasselborg who obliterated Russia 9-3 in their semi-final in a comprehensive victory.

It will also be a rematch of the 2017 final which Team Muirhead won and will be looking to emulate.

