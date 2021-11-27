Scotland’s women defeated Sweden 7-4 in the final of the European Curling Championships to win gold.

Eve Muirhead’s team enjoyed more success and they were up 3-2 halfway into the match, taking place in the Norwegian city of Lillehammer.

With a 5-4 lead at the final end, there were plenty of nerves but the Scots built on their advantage to claim a convincing win.

The victory represents Murihead’s third goal medal in eight final appearances, and the team were in imperious form, losing just one match all week.

The veteran was joined by Jen Dodds and Vicky Wright, as well as Hailey Duff and Mili Smith.

Speaking after the win, Muirhead said: "European champions again… that sounds amazing and it's funny to think that a wee while back that I never thought that I would be top of the podium after my hip surgery and having been through a tough few months, but here we are.

"To do it alongside Hailey and Mili when they are making their debuts at this level and Vicky and Jen who were winning their first gold medals, is something really special and I'm very, very proud of them."

The team are left with one more chance to qualify for this winter’s Beijing Olympics.

