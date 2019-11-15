WHAT IS HAPPENING

The 2019 European Curling Championships are taking place in Sweden and will begin on Saturday November 16th and go until Saturday November 23rd.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Places in the World Curling Championships next year, oh and the glory of being European Champions of course.

Here’s how the qualification works. There are 13 total teams and of those seven will come from this tournament in the women’s side and eight from the men’s. However one of the men’s team will be hosts Scotland who automatically qualify.

There will be ten teams in Division A in both the men’s and women’s draws and the top two highest finishers behind the qualifiers will be put into the World Qualification event alongside the winners and runners-up from Division B.

WHO AM I LOOKING OUT FOR?

For the women Sweden are the reigning champions having beaten Switzerland in the final.

However in the World Championships earlier in the year the Swiss returned the favour so expect both of those two to compete in the final stages.

In the men’s side of the draw it’s the reverse in many ways as Sweden are the reigning world champions having triumphed in Canada earlier this year.

However last year their astonishing four-year run in the European Championships was ended by Scotland. Expect Sweden to be out for revenge.

BRIT WATCH

The headline act for the British curlers will be Team Muirhead as usual. They’ll want to try and repeat their triumph in 2017 although there are three new faces from that team.

Eve Muirhead has been struggling with injury all season due to her ongoing hip issue and she told BBC Scotland ahead of the event that it is "difficult to play with this pain".

"You have good days and bad days; I can't really control it."

Muirhead also speculated about her future beyond the 2022 Olympics.

Team Paterson will be representing in the men’s side for Scotland after they beat out Team Muirhead and defending champions Team Mouat.

That means they will be tasked for taking on Team Edin.

England will also be present at the championships as well they will be led by Andrew Reed.

HOW TO WATCH

You can watch it all live on Eurosport TV, the Eurosport Player and follow the latest updates across Eurosport.com and our Twitter and Facebook accounts.