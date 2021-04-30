Eve Muirhead and Team Scotland got off to the perfect start at the Women's World Curling Championships in Calgary as they saw off the USA 10-6 in their first round-robin encounter.

Muirhead's rink overcame a slow start to get the better of Tabitha Peterson on the opening day of action in Canada.

The Americans had started strongly, opening up a 3-1 lead after three ends, but from then onwards, it was Scotland who took control of the match.

Two in the fourth end was enough to draw level, and while the USA took one in the fifth, another two put Scotland ahead for the first time.

By the start of the tenth end, Muirhead had a 7-6 lead and the skip finished in style as Scotland scored three in the final end to wrap up a convincing victory.

Scotland will be back in action in the evening session in Canada taking on 2019 World Championship semi-finalists Japan as they look to build on their strong start to the competition.

