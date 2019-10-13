Hosts Scotland maintain 100 percent start on opening day of Mixed Curling Worlds

Luke Carson's side had got off the mark with a 7-2 triumph over Italy earlier in the day, and they endured a tougher test in their second match with Japan's final stone rolling out after a hit to blank the eighth end.

Ireland used their last stone advantage to score a single point in the eighth end a secure a 7-6 win over the Italians, joining Scotland with two wins from two in Group D.

Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei endured a nervy finish to their 9-7 victory over Turkey, after they had taken a 6-0 lead after three ends.

Session four began with South Korea notching their second win of the tournament, scoring three points in the last two ends to edge Finland 7-6.

Russia got off the mark with a 6-3 win over Switzerland, while England – skipped by Fiona Spain – maintained their perfect start to the tournament with a close-fought 5-4 victory over France.

Earlier in the day, the third session of the tournament began with Spain recording a 7-4 victory over the United States.

The Spaniards - led by Sergio Vez - scored two points in the seventh end and the US skip Hunter Clawson had the chance to take the win in the eighth but he caught a guard stone to hand the Spaniards victory.

Czech Republic produced a commanding 8-4 win over New Zealand when they claimed three points in the first end and extended their advantage with another three points in the third end before sealing the result.

Ingvild Skaga guided Norway to a 6-3 victory over Denmark, and they had control throughout taking a 4-1 lead into the fourth end, scoring a point in the sixth and stealing a point in the seventh to ensure a successful start to their campaign.

Croatia began their tournament defeating Andorra 6-3 after they trailed 3-2 heading into the fourth end break, but they stole four points in the next three ends to help them seal victory.

There was also an opening win for Poland, who defeated Wales 5-2; while Sweden beat Australia 8-5 after taking a 6-2 lead at the break and wrapping up the victory with two points in the eighth end.

