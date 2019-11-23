Hosts Sweden win both European Curling titles

Team Niklas Edin began the day with a 9-3 victory over Switzerland while Team Anna Hasselborg dramatically defeated Scotland 5-4 in the tenth end.

A history-making day ensured Sweden became the first nation to win both team gold medals at a European Championships in their home country.

In the men's final, Sweden opened the scoring with two points in the first end and were able to steal a single point in the second.

Switzerland got on the board in the fourth end to reduce the deficit, but Sweden pulled ahead in the sixth to take a 6-1 lead.

The advantage was decreased again in the seventh and eighth by Switzerland, but Sweden scored three in the ninth to triumph.

Meanwhile the home crowd were treated to a sensational end to the week's competition as Sweden came from behind to pull off a remarkable victory in the women's final.

A close contest saw Sweden have a 2-0 lead after three ends but Scotland scored two points in the fourth to level the match.

The teams traded points until Scotland had the edge taking a 4-3 lead into the final end but Hasselborg produced a masterstroke with her final shot to clinch two points and take the win.

"It's been a dream it almost makes me want to cry," Hasselborg said. "The audience, the fans were amazing and they really carried us through the ten ends. What a game!

"We said as long as we have the hammer in the tenth, we have a good chance of winning this and we got it - that was exciting.

"We always thought there was a spell on us that we couldn't win the same two championships but now the spell is broken."

Sportsbeat 2019