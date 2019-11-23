Hosts Sweden win both European Curling titles
Sweden clinched both the men's and women's crowns at the European Curling Championships on home ice in Helsingborg.
Team Niklas Edin began the day with a 9-3 victory over Switzerland while Team Anna Hasselborg dramatically defeated Scotland 5-4 in the tenth end.
A history-making day ensured Sweden became the first nation to win both team gold medals at a European Championships in their home country.
In the men's final, Sweden opened the scoring with two points in the first end and were able to steal a single point in the second.
Switzerland got on the board in the fourth end to reduce the deficit, but Sweden pulled ahead in the sixth to take a 6-1 lead.
The advantage was decreased again in the seventh and eighth by Switzerland, but Sweden scored three in the ninth to triumph.
Meanwhile the home crowd were treated to a sensational end to the week's competition as Sweden came from behind to pull off a remarkable victory in the women's final.
A close contest saw Sweden have a 2-0 lead after three ends but Scotland scored two points in the fourth to level the match.
The teams traded points until Scotland had the edge taking a 4-3 lead into the final end but Hasselborg produced a masterstroke with her final shot to clinch two points and take the win.
"It's been a dream it almost makes me want to cry," Hasselborg said. "The audience, the fans were amazing and they really carried us through the ten ends. What a game!
"We said as long as we have the hammer in the tenth, we have a good chance of winning this and we got it - that was exciting.
"We always thought there was a spell on us that we couldn't win the same two championships but now the spell is broken."
Sportsbeat 2019