Norway lead the way at the World Men's Curling Championship after extending their unbeaten start with a closely-fought victory over defending champions Sweden in the penultimate session of day three in Calgary.

Despite Norway finding themselves 5-4 down after six ends, skip Steffen Walstad played an open draw in the tenth end to score three points and secure a 9-8 victory, marking their fifth win from five in the competition.

Walstad said: "It was a really messy game and I think both teams threw away a whole lot of opportunities, but it's really good to come out on top."

Elsewhere in Session 8 Scotland kept up their impressive form with a dominant 10-1 triumph over winless China, with a single point in the sixth end and a steal of three in the seventh seeing them over the line after their opponents had got on the board in the fifth.

Scottish skip Bruce Mouat said: "It was a really good performance for us, we were consistent. Each end we were putting them in tough spots and that's why we got a lot of steals."

Like Scotland, hosts Canada recorded their fourth victory of the Championships thanks to a hard-earned 7-6 win over the Netherlands, while Denmark beat Korea 4-3.

But Korea produced an immediate response to record their first win of the week in the ninth round robin session, with Jeong Yeong-seok's team overcoming the Netherlands 5-4.

Jeong said: "It feels unreal, it's like a dream come true on this world stage getting a first win. We are really proud of it."

Meanwhile, Switzerland fell to their first defeat at the hands of Olympic champions United States 8-6, Russia saw off Germany 6-4 and Japan beat Italy 5-2.

