Kao Miura leads the men's event at the ISU Grand Prix Skate America in Norwood following the opening short programme on Friday evening.

A new personal best score of 94.96 in his opening skate sees the 17-year-old at the top of standings, with Junhwan Cha in second and Daniel Grassl in third.

Ad

The Japanese will look to stay in top position when the free skate takes place on Saturday night, with South Korean Cha close at hand with his own personal best of 94.44.

Curling Scotland battle into Mixed Curling Championships last eight A DAY AGO

"Today was very good. I was in top shape and my body moved as I wished," said Miura afterwards.

"I'm telling myself why I am sitting here. It is because I did everything I should on the ice and this is the result. Coming in I tried to be confident and it worked for me."

Meanwhile, home fans in Norwood had something to cheer about with the US pairing of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier leading the pairs event at the midway pointn.

The reigning world champions scored 75.19 to lead the competition.

Canadian duo Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps sit in second on a score of 73.05, with Germany's Letizia Roscher and Luis Schuster in third.

Frazier said: "To come out on competitive ice after the way we ended last season meant a lot to me personally. There was a lot of positivity out there tonight.

"There are a lot of good things to take from this program, but we can do better. It was a little of a fight tonight, but it was our starting base."

Knierim added: "We are very happy to be back on competitive ice. It's our first event this season. I felt calm and excited and warmed by the audience.

"It felt weird to compete again. When you compete everything feels high sensitivity and it's been a while since I felt that."

Sportsbeat 2022

Curling Team Mouat back in Grand Slam action at Boost Nation 04/10/2022 AT 12:05