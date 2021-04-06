Bruce Mouat endured 'the most tiring game' of his career as Scotland secured a terrific comeback victory on day four of the World Men's Curling Championship in Calgary, Canada.

Having endured a tough 6-5 defeat to defending champions Sweden earlier in the day, Mouat's rink fell 5-2 down to Germany after five ends of the evening session clash.

But a tough team talk inspired a remarkable fightback as scores of three, two and two in ends six, eight and 10 respectively saw the Scottish side prevail 9-8.

Curling Canada stun USA as day four of World Men's Curling Championship gets underway 18 HOURS AGO

"That was very tough," Mouat said.

"I think it's maybe the most tiring game I've ever played, to be honest in terms of emotionally and physically.

"We were so invested in trying to gain the comeback that towards the end of the game I was just totally knackered and I'm just very proud of how we went about the last five ends.

"After five ends we were 6-2 down and we had a really good discussion in the fifth end break, thought of a new strategy to play against these boys and it really worked for us

"I was really proud of how they all came out and played to set me up for some really good shots to secure that win."

There arenâ€™t any unbeaten sides in the competition after table-topping Norway were beaten 8-6 by Germany in the afternoon session.

Meanwhile, holders Sweden continued their fightback in the competition with a comprehensive 9-1 win over Denmark.

Hosts Canada sit in joint second alongside Russia, Scotland, Switzerland, Sweden and United States with five wins and two defeats - behind Norway.

The home rink were sensationally beaten 10-9 by South Korea in the afternoon session thanks to a two-point final end from the winners.

Elsewhere on the day, the Netherlands beat China 10-2, Italy beat Switzerland 4-3, United States beat Italy 8-2 and Switzerland beat Russia 8-2.

Sportsbeat 2021

Curling Leaders Norway maintain unbeaten start at World Men's Curling Championship YESTERDAY AT 09:47