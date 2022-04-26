Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie are among the early pacesetters at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships in Geneva.

The Olympic medallists executed a clinical 8-4 win over Canada to make it four wins from four in Switzerland, powered by an inch-perfect powerplay end.

Muirhead nudged for four in the seventh end when the scores were tied at 4-4 which saw them past Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant.

"Obviously beating Canada is big for us," said Lammie.

"They're always going to be strong competition and are probably going to be up there at the end of the week, so there's a strong chance we might play them again, so getting that edge on them and knowing we can beat them could be pretty crucial."

Scotland, competing in Group B, are one of three teams with a perfect record heading into the fourth day of action.

Out in front in Group A are Olympic champions Italy represented by Stefania Constantini and, in a shift from the Games line-up, Sebastiano Arman.

Their most recent win wasn't as emphatic as expected, however, as they needed a score of two in the final end to beat Estonia 9-7.

Scotland face Germany next and then the only other unbeaten team in Group B, USA.

Lammie reflected: "I think we're in a good position now going forward with four wins out of four.

"We're feeling pretty confident that we can keep this momentum going and reach the play-offs," said Lammie.

"Our goal now is probably to get the number one spot and get straight to the semis. That would be big for us, but we've obviously still got some tough competition coming up with the likes of the USA and other strong teams."

