Defiant Eve Muirhead refused to blame a Sunday Covid scare in the Calgary bubble for Scotland's first defeat of the World Curling Championship in Canada.

Muirhead's side went down 8-4 against Olympic finalists Korea in Sunday's second session but had their morning clash against China postponed after members of the broadcast crew had tested positive for coronavirus.

That was one of four clashes unable to take place in Session 7 of the Championship as Czech Republic's match against Denmark, Switzerland's bout against Estonia and Sweden's match against Japan were also called off.

Play eventually got underway but Scotland, who had toppled United States, Japan and Germany in their opening matches, were unable to battle past a Korea team returning to some of their most fluent form on the Canadian ice.

The Koreans had lost their opening four matches of the tournament but Muirhead, who scooped bronze for Team GB at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, insists the Sunday morning disruption had no impact on the Scots' preparations.

The 31-year-old, who hails from Perth, said: "Obviously with the Covid scare this morning in the TV crew it was slightly different in here.

"But we dealt with that really well this morning and prepared the same way for this game - but just didn't get the ball rolling.

"That was a tough game today up against the Olympic silver medallists from PyeongChang and we just never really got anything going.

"We didn't find momentum like we had in previous games and it was tricky."

Scotland will be bidding to re-find some form in their Session 10 clash against Sweden today and Muirhead, a 2013 World Championship gold medallist, added: "Hopefully we can bounce back.

"It's a new day tomorrow and we'll look to come out firing as we know we're going to have to."

Elsewhere on day three of the competition in Calgary, the United States, Italy and Russia also racked up wins in Session 8 once play got back underway.

The Americans toppled Canada 7-6 to notch their third consecutive win before Italy beat Germany 10-6 to bounce back from their second day defeat against the United States.

Russia edged past Estonia 8-6 in the final game of the day's second session before in the evening, China, Korea, Japan and Switzerland all triumphed.

China battled past Sweden 7-5 while Korea, fresh off the back of that victory against the Scots, continued their momentum to snatch a 7-6 win against the Italians.

Japan toppled Czech Republic 9-2 before Switzerland then romped past Denmark 13-4 in the final game of the day.

The stage is now set for a tantalisingly-poised fourth day in Calgary, with Scotland doing battle against Sweden and the United States, Switzerland and Germany all set to return to the ice in Monday's first session.

