Eve Muirhead's Scotland stayed true to their word as they bounced back from defeat against Sweden with a gutsy win over Italy at the World Curling Championship.

On a day when the Covid-19 scare intensified in the Calgary bubble, Muirhead's Scotland side took to the ice twice and experienced mixed fortunes on Day Four of the Canadian showpiece.

Matches on Day Three were postponed after members of the broadcast team on the ground had tested positive for coronavirus - and things took a turn for the worse when the number of positive cases reached seven on Monday.

The news meant that all broadcasting of Tuesday's action, as well as Wednesday's opening session, would be cancelled as staff remained in isolation and awaited results of further testing.

Scotland still featured in the first session of the day on Monday, however, and suffered their second successive defeat after going down against Olympic finalists Korea on Sunday.

This time, it was Olympic champions Sweden who proved their nemesis as the Scandinavians edged out a slender 7-4 victory.

Muirhead, a 2014 Winter Olympic bronze medallist, remained upbeat after the defeat and the 31-year-old said: "There was a lot of very good stuff in that game. We came out of the blocks really sharp and had a really good first half of the game.

"Unfortunately in the second half we let a few shots slip and they capitalised on it and got the upper hand.

"We're straight back on against Italy, though and we can't really dwell on it too much.

"We just have to have a chat with our coaches and make sure we take all the good stuff from this match."

And Scotland did just that in Calgary as they bounced back with a win over the Italians in Monday's second session.

The Scots triumphed 9-6 to get their campaign back on track and banished the demons of the previous 24 hours.

Elsewhere on Monday, the United States beat Estonia in the first session while Switzerland toppled Japan and Germany beat Canada.

Like Scotland, Canada refound some form in their second game of the day with a win against Korea, while Russia beat Denmark 7-5 in the day's second session.

China toppled Czech Republic 7-2 in the session's other contest as the planet's top curlers continued to duel it out on the Calgary ice heading into the evening.

