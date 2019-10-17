Norway and Poland book play-off spots at Mixed Curling Worlds

While the Poles' 7-1 victory over Andorra was not enough to secure a play-off place in itself, Czech Republic's inability to match their result – they lost 6-1 in a contest that Denmark controlled – meant it was Bartosz Dzikowski's team who were able to progress into the business end of the competition in Aberdeen.

Elsewhere in Group B, New Zealand edged past Croatia with a pulsating 7-6 victory to give them their second win of the competition, but it was Norway and Poland who represented the two morning sessions' real winners on day six of the Worlds.

"We're really happy – it was a good game, and we just played it simple and waited it out," said Norway skip Ingvild Skaga.

"We just wanted to play some good stones, win and get ready for the play-offs."

In Group D, Japan kept their faint hopes of a play-off spot alive with an 11-5 victory over Slovenia, with their qualification aspirations now resting in Turkey and Italy's hands – who meet on the Scottish ice later today.

Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei picked up their second win of the tournament with a 5-2 triumph over Luxembourg, leaving them to finish second-bottom in the group ahead of their winless opponents.

"We have three very talented curlers, but just not in this environment," reflected Chinese Taipei skip Randolph Shen.

"A lot of it was just getting used to the teams we were playing, getting used to the environment, what it means to be at an international event.

"There are a lot of off-ice things that we have to get used to as a team, but we're happy to end with a win – as a young team we have to get used to winning and hopefully that'll come."

The two morning sessions also played host to some Group E action, with Korea securing the final qualification place with a 7-2 win against England after their prolific start to the match proved an advantage too great to be overturned.

Switzerland, meanwhile – who had already booked their place in the play-offs – eased to a 6-3 victory over Belgium to round off an impressive group campaign with their sixth win.

In Group A, Canada's 7-2 win over Estonia had ramifications elsewhere, sealing Slovakia's place in the knock-out phases despite them not taking to the ice during the first two sessions.

The result was enough to dash Estonia's tenuous hopes of that coveted third-place spot, while Hong Kong also returned to winning ways in the group with a 6-2 victory over Kosovo.

And there was just a solitary game in Group C as Spain defeated Brazil 7-2 to extend their flawless campaign so far, with all three play-off spots in the group having already been secured.

Sportsbeat 2019