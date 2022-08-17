Life after Eve Muirhead begins this weekend for British Curling with Rebecca Morrison skipping an all-new podium team.

Muirhead's world-beating rink has broken up with Jennifer Dodds choosing to focus solely on mixed doubles and Hailey Duff opting for Beth Farmer's â€˜foundation' level team.

Ad

Farmer was publicly announced as Team Muirhead's new lead in early July before the skip's decision to retire came a month later.

Curling 'Hardest decision' - Olympic champion Muirhead retires from curling 11/08/2022 AT 11:43

Muirhead and vice-skip Vicky Wright's both opted to step away from the sport after an incredible season that yielded Olympic and European titles.

"The start of a new Olympiad is inevitably a time of both change and opportunity for our leading curlers," said Olympic Head Coach David Murdoch.

"Everyone on the British Curling programme is looking forward to seeing how the players who have been selected respond to that."

Taking up the mantle are Morrison, vice-skip Gina Aitken, second Sophie Sinclair and lead Sophie Jackson.

The quartet were part of the widely heralded nine-strong squad system that British Curling put in place after failing to finish in the top six at the 2021 World Curling Championships.

25-year-old Glaswegian Morrison, a former competitive snowboarder, led her team to the Scottish title in February in the absence of Team Muirhead.

That saw them qualify for the 2022 Worlds but their campaign was ruined by Covid-19 with five members of the wider team testing positive.

Morrison and co get their chance at the first Euro Super Series event of the season this weekend at the National Curling Academy in Stirling.

"It feels so good to be finally getting back into international competition as my team hasn't actually played a game together since the Scottish Championships because of our COVID situation at the World's," said Morrison.

"We felt like we were capable of a lot more at the Worlds but didn't get the chance as we couldn't finish that competition.

"So it was good for us to have a bit of a summer break away from curling, it gave us time to draw a line under everything last season because it wasn't ideal for us and we have come back with fresh minds and motivated.

"I think that is the biggest change for us. We have lots to look forward to and have big goals this season which we are really determined to make. So we want to make a sharp start to this weekend and show how much hard work we have been putting in over this last training block."

Tom Harle, Sportsbeat 2022

Curling Muirhead hails 'best sweeper in the world' Lammie after breezing into World Championship final 29/04/2022 AT 18:12