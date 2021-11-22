The Scots are on the charge at the European Curling Championships as Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat's teams grabbed three wins from three on a magical Monday in Lillehammer.

Muirhead's women got the ball rolling with a comfortable 9-5 triumph over Germany in the morning session and after Mouat's men beat the Netherlands 9-2, Muirhead returned to cap a brilliant clean sweep.

Scotland Women toppled Estonia 10-3 in the day's penultimate session to remain unbeaten on the Norwegian ice after previous wins against Russia, Denmark and Sweden.

And that victory emulated the exploits of Mouat's resurgent men, who've racked up impressive wins themselves against Sweden, Finland, Italy and the Dutch.

Scotland sit at the summit of both sets of standings heading into Monday's final session and after Mouat's win against the Netherlands, the 27-year-old said: "We're playing well.

"We're enjoying our stuff out there and making a lot of shots.

"We're curling at a very high standard right now - it's been pretty good so far and we're hoping to continue our upward trajectory.

"I don't think we're too far away from our best."

Elsewhere in the men's competition on Monday, Norway and Sweden claimed victories against Germany and Switzerland to keep the pressure on the Scots at the top of the table.

And in the women's, the Germans bounced back from their morning defeat against Scotland to down Denmark and stay second behind Muirhead's team.

Muirhead played a pivotal role in the win against Germany and speaking after the contest, the 31-year-old said: "It's a nice feeling.

"We couldn't have asked for a better start than this. We've been playing well, and I think we're getting better in every game as well.

"We're working really well as a team. So far, so good, and I can't complain one bit."

