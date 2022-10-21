Scotland will face Germany in tonight's World Mixed Curling Championships quarter-finals after defeating Hungary in this morning's qualification round.

The Scottish team of Cameron Bryce, Robyn Munro, Scott Hyslop and Lisa Davie prevailed 6-4 against the Hungarian quartet to keep their campaign alive on home ice in Aberdeen.

However it will be a tough test for the hosts next, with Germany automatically progressing to the last eight having won all seven of their pool matches.

Elsewhere, Japan defeated Denmark 7-4 to seal their place in tonight's quarter-final, while Canada beat Italy 9-5 and Norway edged past Spain 7-6 to continue their campaign.

The Norwegian quartet will be up against Sweden later today, with Japan facing Switzerland and Canada taking on Finland.

