Scotland made it eight wins out of nine as they brought their round-robin stage to a close in perfect fashion at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Aberdeen.

The duo of Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds had already secured top spot in Group A and a semi-final place, as well as a quota spot for the Beijing Olympic Winter Games next year.

But kept their momentum going with a 7-4 win over Hungary - as the winner of the qualification game between Canada and Switzerland now awaits.

Curling 'Still work to do despite Olympic quota qualification,' says Mouat 5 HOURS AGO

"We know that Hungary will always be tough opponents," Mouat said.

"They maybe haven't had their best week, but we were up for the challenge to finish off the group stages, so it was a good way to come out of a round-robin and into the play-offs."

Canada and Italy had already booked their spots in the play-offs themselves but prepared for them in fine form with 11-6 and 8-6 victories over Russia and Korea respectively.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day in Group B, Sweden ensured they ended round-robin phase unbeaten as they saw off Switzerland 8-5.

The Swiss rink and Norway were also guaranteed of their play-offs spots heading into their final games, as the latter beat Japan 11-5.

It will be Czech Republic versus the United States in the Olympic qualification round to decide seventh place, the final quota spot, after the former beat Germany 5-4 and the latter saw off Finland 9-7.

Sportsbeat 2021

Curling Scotland on verge of play-offs and Olympic qualification YESTERDAY AT 21:09