Scotland's European defence off to perfect start

The first session of the round robin saw the defending champions, who are represented by Team Paterson, claim a 10-4 win over Norway.

After two ends, Scotland already had a 3-1 lead and skip Ross Paterson increased the advantage by drawing his final stone to score two more points.

Norway responded in the sixth end when they reduced the deficit to 6-4 but Scotland pulled away to secure their first win of the competition.

"We had a team meeting last night and talked about what's going to give us a good week," Paterson said.

"And that was concentrating on one game at a time, on our processed on every shot, and we've managed to do that in our first game.

"We had a good read of the ice and execution was pretty good as well."

Hosts Sweden, who were runners-up to Scotland in 2018, also began their campaign with a victory by triumphing 9-3 against Denmark.

In the first end Sweden had two points on the board, and they produced a single-point steal in the second end to take a 3-0 lead.

With a 5-2 advantage, Sweden were in control at the end of the fifth end break while in the ninth end, skip Niklas Edin drew his final stone to claim two points and clinch the win.

Elsewhere Switzerland produced a 9-4 victory against the Netherlands, despite it being a close contest with the teams tied at 2-2 after two ends.

Last year's bronze medallists Italy played Russia in their opening match and came out on top securing an 8-6 victory.

Germany and England were involved in the tightest match of the morning with the two sides being tied 2-2 after three ends.

England's skip Andrew Reed claimed four points in the fourth end to give his team a 6-2 lead but that was relinquished when Germany skip Marc Muskatewitz scored four points in the fifth end.

After nine ends, the teams were tied 9-9 and it was Germany who triumphed when Muskatewitz clinched the single point in the tenth end.

