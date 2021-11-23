Eve Muirhead promised a response from Scotland to their first defeat of the European Curling Championships and that's exactly what they delivered against the Czech Republic.

Scotland's women tasted defeat for the first time in Tuesday's morning session, losing 8-7 to Italy having started the Championships in LillehammerÂ with five consecutive wins.

But Team Muirhead bounced back in style in the evening session, racing into an 8-1 lead after six ends against the Czech Republic before completing a comfortable 9-1 triumph.

"Obviously this morning wasn't what we wanted, but I think we took a lot from that game when we came back really strongly in the second half and we took that into that game there," said two-time European champion Muirhead.

"Our stone placement was much better. This morning we were just on the wrong side of the inch a lot of the time and out here at this level you canâ€™t do that and we learned a lot from that.

"We really did come out firing from the very first end and all I can say is that I'm proud of the girls. To play under this pressure and to manage to bounce back in games like that is pretty crucial and I think it just shows our determination and that we're here to compete."

The win ensures Scotland remain at the summit of the standings and on course for a place in the knockout stage, with four teams behind them in joint second with 5-2 records.

Those teams are Germany, Russia, Switzerland and Sweden, who defeated Turkey, Italy, Switzerland and and Estonia, respectively, to keep the pressure on Scotland at the top.

Earlier in the day's morning session, Team Muirhead lost their unbeaten record as they went down 8-7 to Italy despite staging a valiant fightback after the halfway break.

Muirhead and Co found themselves trailing 6-1 at the midway point before registering a two at the sixth end and a three at the eighth - but it was too little, too late to prevent their first defeat.

Elsewhere, Switzerland were also emphatic 10-4 winners against Estonia, Sweden edged out Turkey 6-4 and Denmark and Russia beat Czech Republic and Germany, respectively.

In the men's competition, Scotland strengthened their position at the top of the standings with a sixth consecutive win as TeamÂ Mouat maintained their flawless start with victory over Denmark.

A back-and-forth encounter saw the lead change hands multiple times, with Scotland leading 4-3 at the halfway stage before going behind after conceding two at the sixth end.

Bruce Mouat and Co regained the lead with two at the next end before claiming a decisive three at the eighth end, which proved enough to edge out a dogged Denmark 9-8.

"The game was pretty tough," said 27-year-old Mouat.Â "We didn't necessarily play as well as we have been and we are viewing it that going the distance is a good thing for us.

"We are bound to have to do that later in the week now that we are getting closer to the end of the round robin and the play-offs. It is probably good to have that knowledge that we can still fight it out towards the end of the game.

"We played pretty well again, but we are missing the simpler shots that we hadnâ€™t missed during the first five games. However, we are made of strong stuff.

"We know how to fight through games like that and we have been in these situations before, so it was good to have that and we are still feeling confident going in to our two games tomorrow."Â

Second-placed Sweden kept the pressure up on Scotland with a 9-6 win over Germany while the Czech Republic sit third in the men's standings having dispatched Norway 10-6.

Italy also thrashed the Netherlands 10-4 in the day's second session while Switzerland edged out Finland 6-5 to join a group of five teams with three wins from six matches.

