Scotland sail through to Mixed Curling Worlds quarter-finals

Luke Carson's side maintained their 100 per cent record at the Championships on home ice and will now face Germany, who defeated Poland 5-3 in the last 16, in tonight's semi-final.

Canada remain on track to defend their world title after beating Sweden 9-4 and will now face Denmark for a place in the last four.

Canada captain Colin Kurz said afterwards: "We made the best out of the first two ends, putting pressure on them and got fortunate with a couple of misses from their draws. We played a really good game and started out really strong.

"Any time you don’t have the hammer it's always trying to force, as soon as you have a chance to put some pressure on the other skip you want to take that opportunity. I know as a skip I don't want to throw a draw against a bunch of rocks, so that's kind of the idea to make them throw some tough shots."

Meanwhile, Switzerland will take on Korea for a spot in the semi-finals after beating the United States and Russia respectively.

Norway confirmed their appearance in the final eight with a 9-1 victory over Slovakia where they will face Hungary, who beat Spain 6-2 to progress to the next stage of competition.

Norway captain Ingvild Skaga said: "We just wanted to play a good game, make our shots and we did. We just made more shots than they did today. We've been through this [the world mixed play-offs] a few times now, so that definitely helps."

Friday's action concludes with the last eight in Aberdeen, with the semi-finals and final taking place across Saturday.

